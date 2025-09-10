DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Veteran donates Rs 5L to CM relief fund

Veteran donates Rs 5L to CM relief fund

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hamirpur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bhandari Ram Verma hands over the cheque to DC Rahul Kumar.
Advertisement

Bhandari Ram Verma, an octogenarian resident of Changar Palasni village in Kothipura Panchayat, Bilaspur district, contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He handed over the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, the DC thanked Verma for his noble gesture and said such acts of generosity inspire others in society to contribute towards humanitarian causes.

Verma, a retired Master Warrant Officer (MWO) from the Indian Air Force, now resides in his native village. On this occasion, Sadar SDM Dr Rajdeep Singh was also present.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts