Veteran donates Rs 5L to CM relief fund

Bhandari Ram Verma, an octogenarian resident of Changar Palasni village in Kothipura Panchayat, Bilaspur district, contributed Rs 5 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He handed over the cheque to Deputy Commissioner Rahul Kumar.

Expressing gratitude, the DC thanked Verma for his noble gesture and said such acts of generosity inspire others in society to contribute towards humanitarian causes.

Verma, a retired Master Warrant Officer (MWO) from the Indian Air Force, now resides in his native village. On this occasion, Sadar SDM Dr Rajdeep Singh was also present.