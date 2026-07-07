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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Veterinary doctors seek restoration of Career Progression Scheme, NPA

Veterinary doctors seek restoration of Career Progression Scheme, NPA

The General House-cum-Seminar held in Shimla was presided over by Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:00 AM Jul 07, 2026 IST
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Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar assures veterinary doctors to look into their demands.
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The Himachal Pradesh Veterinary Officers Association (HPVOA) has demanded the restoration of the Assured Career Progression Scheme (ACP) and Non-Practicing Allowance (NPA) for veterinarians serving under the state government during their General House-cum-Seminar held in Shimla. It was presided over by Animal Husbandry Minister Chander Kumar.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Minister assured that a departmental committee would be constituted to examine the issue of ACP restoration and submit its report, enabling the matter to be pursued effectively at the government level.

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The HPVOA elections were conducted during the General House and a new executive body for the forthcoming term was constituted. Dr Rajnish Bharol was elected as president, Dr Tarun Thakur as general secretary and Dr Rajender Rajta as finance secretary. Expressing gratitude to the veterinary fraternity for the trust reposed in them, the newly elected office-bearers pledged to work collectively for the welfare of veterinary officers and the advancement of animal healthcare services across Himachal Pradesh.

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The association resolved to pursue key issues concerning the veterinary profession, including the restoration and implementation of ACP benefits, resolution of NPA-related demands, and strengthening of veterinary infrastructure throughout the state.

“Special emphasis will be placed on the upgradation of veterinary hospitals, polyclinics, dispensaries, diagnostic facilities, and staff support systems to enhance service delivery to livestock farmers,” the office-bearers said.

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