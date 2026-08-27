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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Veterinary hospital trains dairy farmers to control lumpy skin disease

Veterinary hospital trains dairy farmers to control lumpy skin disease

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 01:21 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Dairy farmers attend awareness programme at Paonta Sahib.
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The Department of Animal Husbandry organised a training and awareness programme for dairy farmers at the Sub-Divisional Veterinary Hospital, Paonta Sahib, to raise awareness about Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and promote effective measures for its prevention and control.

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During the training, Dr Rajiv Walia, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry Department, Sirmaur, informed the large gathering of farmers about the vector-borne disease. He stressed the importance of maintaining proper hygiene in animal sheds and adopting effective measures to control flies, mosquitoes and other external vectors responsible for the spread of the disease.

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Dr Anjali, Veterinary Officer, Veterinary Hospital, Rajpur, sensitised the farmers about the importance of timely vaccination of healthy animals as a key measure to reduce the risk and severity of the disease. The farmers were also informed about the common clinical signs of LSD, including fever, skin nodules, skin lesions, loss of appetite, weakness and discharge from the eyes and nose.

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Dr Amit Mahajan, Senior Veterinary Officer, Sub-Divisional Veterinary Hospital, Paonta Sahib, laid special emphasis on the early identification and isolation of sick animals. Farmers were advised to immediately isolate suspected or affected animals from healthy animals and ensure their quarantine.

They were also advised to make separate arrangements for feed and drinking water for sick animals, besides ensuring regular cleaning and disinfection of animal sheds.

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The farmers were further advised to get sick animals treated under the guidance and supervision of a qualified veterinary practitioner. They were encouraged to avoid the indiscriminate use of medicines and promptly report suspected cases to the nearest veterinary institution.

During the programme, veterinary officers also addressed queries from the farmers and provided practical information on vaccination, vector control, early detection of the disease, isolation and quarantine of infected animals, biosecurity measures and appropriate treatment.

The programme aimed to actively involve dairy farmers in the prevention and control of Lumpy Skin Disease and thereby safeguard animal health, dairy production and the livelihoods of livestock farmers.

With cases of animal mortality being reported, officials have also stepped up the vaccination drive across the district as a precautionary measure.

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