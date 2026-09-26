DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Veterinary officers get hands-on training at Palampur agriculture university

Veterinary officers get hands-on training at Palampur agriculture university

Focus on infertility diagnosis, reproductive health and field-based management of cattle

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:00 AM Sep 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Ten veterinary officers from across the state attend a three-day specialised training programme at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur.
Advertisement

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, organised a three-day specialised training programme for 10 veterinary officers from across the state on bovine reproductive health, infertility diagnosis and field-based management.

Organised by the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the programme aimed to strengthen the clinical decision-making and practical skills of the participating officers.

Advertisement

Registrar Dr Avaninder Kumar, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the department and noted the positive feedback from the participating veterinary officers regarding the programme’s potential to strengthen bovine healthcare and reproductive management capacity across Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Prof (Dr) Pankaj Sood, Dean-cum-Training In-charge, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, highlighted the significance of the programme in addressing cattle fertility issues and strengthening reproductive healthcare services across the state.

Faculty members of the department — Dr Amit Sharma, Dr Pravesh Kumar, Dr Ankit Ahuja and Dr Akshay Sharma — conducted various training sessions and provided participants with practical and technical inputs related to bovine reproductive health and infertility management. Second-year postgraduate students also contributed significantly to the successful organisation of the programme.

Advertisement

As part of the hands-on training, each participant was provided with a recently patented “Bovine Endometrial Cytotaping Catheter” for use in their respective field areas. The initiative was aimed at facilitating the application of the knowledge and techniques gained during the training under field conditions.

The Dean of the college, Prof Pankaj Sood, acknowledged the support of Dr Sanjeev Dhiman, Director of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh, for providing the requisite financial support for organising the training programme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts