Veterinary officers get hands-on training at Palampur agriculture university

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, organised a three-day specialised training programme for 10 veterinary officers from across the state on bovine reproductive health, infertility diagnosis and field-based management.

Organised by the Department of Veterinary Gynaecology and Obstetrics, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, the programme aimed to strengthen the clinical decision-making and practical skills of the participating officers.

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Registrar Dr Avaninder Kumar, who was the chief guest, appreciated the efforts of the department and noted the positive feedback from the participating veterinary officers regarding the programme’s potential to strengthen bovine healthcare and reproductive management capacity across Himachal Pradesh.

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Prof (Dr) Pankaj Sood, Dean-cum-Training In-charge, Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, highlighted the significance of the programme in addressing cattle fertility issues and strengthening reproductive healthcare services across the state.

Faculty members of the department — Dr Amit Sharma, Dr Pravesh Kumar, Dr Ankit Ahuja and Dr Akshay Sharma — conducted various training sessions and provided participants with practical and technical inputs related to bovine reproductive health and infertility management. Second-year postgraduate students also contributed significantly to the successful organisation of the programme.

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As part of the hands-on training, each participant was provided with a recently patented “Bovine Endometrial Cytotaping Catheter” for use in their respective field areas. The initiative was aimed at facilitating the application of the knowledge and techniques gained during the training under field conditions.

The Dean of the college, Prof Pankaj Sood, acknowledged the support of Dr Sanjeev Dhiman, Director of Animal Husbandry, Government of Himachal Pradesh, for providing the requisite financial support for organising the training programme.