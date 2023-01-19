Vice-Chancellor meets panchayat representatives for community projects

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 18

Prof Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, held a meeting with representatives of various gram panchayats on the main campus yesterday.

Pradhans and up-pradhans of Nauni Majhgaon, Oachghat, Shamrod, Daro Deoria and Kotla Panjola gram panchayats of Solan and Sirmaur districts attended the meeting, which aimed at roping in people of rural areas for the development of community projects.

The VC said the main aim of the meeting was to understand the needs of these panchayats so that the university could develop community-based projects integrating their resources.

Various subjects such as traditional beekeeping, plantation of multipurpose trees and fodder-based grasses, natural farming practices, millet production and traditional mud-based community structures for storing agricultural produce were discussed in the meeting.

They also discussed the possibilities of developing need-based projects, which could integrate sustainable agricultural and horticultural activities with other allied activities.

Dr Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, Dr Satish Sharma, Joint Director, Research, Dr Narender Bharat, Head of Department, Seed Science and Technology, Dr Sudhir Verma and Dr Rohit Vashisth attended the meeting.

Madan Himachali, Hardev Singh, Hemraj, Bala Ram, Poonam, Naresh Kumar, Nanda Ram, Jagmohan Thakur, Shamrod, Devinder Singh and Kamal Dev represented their panchayats.