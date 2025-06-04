Vice-Prez Jagdeep Dhankhar to visit Himachal

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a three day visit to Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh from June 5 to 7.

During this visit the Vice-President will also interact with the students and faculty members of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, Himachal Pradesh.

Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan, was established on 1st December, 1985 with the objective to promote education, research and extension education in the fields of Horticulture, Forestry and allied disciplines.