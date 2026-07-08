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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vice Prez to inaugurate seminar on Sardar Patel’s vision at IIAS on July 10

Vice Prez to inaugurate seminar on Sardar Patel’s vision at IIAS on July 10

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan
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Vice President CP Radhakrishnan will inaugurate a three-day international seminar on "Sardar Patel's Vision: Integration, Unification and Federalism" at the Indian Institute of Advanced Study (IIAS), Rashtrapati Niwas in Shimla, on July 10. The seminar will examine several important themes, including Sardar Patel's philosophy of national integration, the integration of princely states, Centre-state relations, federalism in contemporary India, governance and bureaucracy, administrative cohesion, national security, diplomatic statecraft, regional disparities, constitutional development and the continuing relevance of Patel's ideas in preserving India's unity amidst diversity. It will also extend the discussion to comparative global perspectives on federalism and nation-building.

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A spokesperson for the IIAS said that the seminar would revisit the extraordinary contribution of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the principal architect of India's political integration, whose statesmanship had transformed more than 560 princely states into a united democratic republic. “While Patel's role in the integration of India has been widely acknowledged, the seminar aims to undertake a deeper academic examination of his constitutional vision, administrative philosophy, understanding of cooperative federalism and enduring relevance in addressing contemporary national and global challenges,” he added.

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The seminar would serve as a multidisciplinary platform, bringing together historians, political scientists, constitutional scholars, sociologists, public administrators, legal experts, strategic affairs specialists, journalists and researchers. The participants would critically engage with Patel's contributions not only to the political integration of India but also to the evolution of India's federal structure, administrative institutions, civil services, national security architecture and constitutional democracy.

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