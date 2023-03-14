Video: Himachal CM Sukhu arrives in his old Maruti Alto car to attend his first Budget Session at Vidhan Sabha

ANI

Shimla, March 14

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu once again displayed his simplicity, as he reached Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha in his old Maruti Alto car from his official residence, Oakover, to attend his first budget session of the assembly, here today.

When being asked by the media, the Chief Minister said he had come in his Alto car after becoming MLA for the first time, and he was using this car to visit Vidhan Sabha since then as an MLA.

आज अपनी पुरानी अल्टो कार से विधानसभा पहुंचा।

"इंसान को कभी भी अपने भूतकाल को नहीं भूलना चाहिए । चाहे वह जितना भी बड़ा पद हासिल कर ले।

भूतकाल की वह परिस्थितियां, परिवार और समाज जो आपके साथ थे, हमेशा आपके लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत बने रहते हैं" pic.twitter.com/4sNSpT2oWj — Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) March 14, 2023

"It reminds me of my old days", said the Chief Minister after he reached Vidhan Sabha for his first budget session in this treasured possession.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Lahaul-Spiti MLA also accompanied him on this occasion.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan at Vidhan Sabha.

This is not the first time that people have witnessed the simplicity of the Chief Minister, as he is seen on morning walks numerous times at Mall Road like an ordinary man even meeting people without any VVIP protocol.

