Murder video viral, nine held in Himachal's Mandi

Mandi, March 19
The police arrested nine persons in Mandi district yesterday, after a video of a man’s brutal killing went viral on social media.
The police said that on March 17, they got
information that Raj Kumar (50), a native of Ramnagar in Mandi, had committed suicide by jumping into the Beas from a bridge at Bhueli.
The police tried to look out for the victim but he could not be traced. On Friday, his body was finally retrieved from the Beas by the police and a case was registered under Sections 307, 147 and 149 of the IPC.
Later, a video of the incident went viral on social media, in which a person is seen pulling the victim close to the river banks. The person hits the victim from behind and pushes him into the Beas. As the victim tries to come out of the river, a group of men and women standing on both sides of the banks are seen throwing stones at him. As he finds no way to escape, he drowns.
The incident happened in broad daylight. Now, the police have added Section 302 of the IPC in the case.
Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said so far, nine accused had been arrested. They have been identified as Surender Kumar, Sahil Garg, Yashpal, Rahil, Abhinav, Dharampal, Dayavanti, all natives of Ramnagar in Mandi; Kamlesh Kumar of Balh in Mandi and Satish Kumar of Kot village in Hamirpur district.
