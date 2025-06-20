Vidya Negi appointed Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women
Vidya Negi, the national coordinator of the All India Mahila Congress, has been appointed the new Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women.
According to a notification issued by the state government on Friday, Negi has been appointed for a tenure of three years.
Interacting with mediapersons here, Negi expressed her gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for entrusting her with the responsibility.
Affirming her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women across the state, the senior Congress leader said, “A special meeting will soon be held to understand the issues facing the women. Efforts will be made to collect detailed data on the problems women are facing, and effective steps will be taken to resolve them.”
