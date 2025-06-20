DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal / Vidya Negi appointed Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women

Vidya Negi appointed Chairperson of Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women

Negi has been appointed for a tenure of three years 
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 11:14 PM Jun 20, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only.
Advertisement

Vidya Negi, the national coordinator of the All India Mahila Congress, has been appointed the new Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh State Commission for Women.

Advertisement

According to a notification issued by the state government on Friday, Negi has been appointed for a tenure of three years.

Interacting with mediapersons here, Negi expressed her gratitude to the state government and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for entrusting her with the responsibility.

Advertisement

Affirming her commitment to addressing the challenges faced by women across the state, the senior Congress leader said, “A special meeting will soon be held to understand the issues facing the women. Efforts will be made to collect detailed data on the problems women are facing, and effective steps will be taken to resolve them.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts