Vidyapeeth Hillgrove School opens in Shimla

Vidyapeeth Hillgrove School was recently inaugurated in a grand ceremony in Shimla, with Professor (Dr) Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, as the chief guest.
Advertisement
School Directors Dr Ramesh Sharma and Engineer Ravindra Awasthi said the institution aims to provide holistic education, tailored to students’ interests and skills, beyond conventional academics. The school’s objective is to empower students with a clear vision for their careers and futures by the time they complete Class XII.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement