Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vidyapeeth Hillgrove School opens in Shimla

Vidyapeeth Hillgrove School opens in Shimla

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Vidyapeeth Hillgrove School was recently inaugurated in a grand ceremony in Shimla, with Professor (Dr) Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University, as the chief guest.

School Directors Dr Ramesh Sharma and Engineer Ravindra Awasthi said the institution aims to provide holistic education, tailored to students’ interests and skills, beyond conventional academics. The school’s objective is to empower students with a clear vision for their careers and futures by the time they complete Class XII.

