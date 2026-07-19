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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vidyapeeth honours students for excellent performance in NEET

Vidyapeeth honours students for excellent performance in NEET

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:56 AM Jul 19, 2026 IST
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For the smooth conduct of the examination, a total of 7 centres have been established in Chandigarh. File
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Vidyapeeth Shimla on Saturday felicitated its students for their remarkable performance in the NEET-UG 2026 examination. A felicitation ceremony was organised on the institute’s campus, wherein the successful students were honoured for their outstanding performance. The occasion was marked by a cake-cutting ceremony, adding to the celebratory spirit.

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Parth, Harshit, Mridul, Tanishk, Snigdha, Sparsh, Pragun Sharma, Priyanshu, Sparsh Chauhan, Bipasha, Mahak, Pragya Kanwar, Rachita, Saniya Singla, Eshana Bhimta, Anahita Sapta, Kajal, Arnav Kanthla, Harsh, Apeksha, Seerat, Ishant, Vibhuti Kamal, Nabhika, Sakshi, Nikhil Verma, Deepak, Vansh, Tvesha, Tania, Swasti, Purvanshi, Kanishka, and Divya Thakur were felicitated for their commendable performances in the examination.

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Dr Ramesh Sharma and Ravinder Awasthi, directors of Vidyapeeth, congratulated the students on their achievements. They described their excellent performance as a matter of immense pride for the institution and the state.

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They said that the success reflected the students’ hard work, discipline, determination and dedicated guidance provided by the faculty. They added that the students’ achievements would inspire future aspirants to pursue excellence in the medical profession.

Sharma and Awasthi said that Vidyapeeth’s mission extended beyond helping students excel in competitive examinations. “The institution is committed to nurturing competent medical professionals and responsible citizens capable of contributing meaningfully to society,” they added.

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