Vidyapeeth to operate schools in Shimla, Sundernagar

Following the successful launch of Hillgrove School in Shimla, Vidyapeeth has announced that it will now also manage Mangalum Public School in Sundernagar, Mandi district.

To mark the occasion, a meeting with parents was organised at the school on Saturday, where Vidyapeeth Directors Dr Ramesh Sharma and Engineer Ravinder Awasthi shared details about the new initiative and the institution’s educational vision.

The directors stated that Vidyapeeth will operate schools in both Shimla and Sundernagar with an educational approach tailored to each child’s individual interests and capabilities.

“The competitive skills of every child will be developed according to their interests so that they can pursue success aligned with their passion in the future,” they said.

Highlighting Vidyapeeth’s focus on innovation, the directors said the institute is developing special software to analyse students’ daily activities and performance patterns. “This system will help teachers and parents identify each child’s strengths and direct their academic preparation accordingly,” they explained.

They further assured that there will be no compromise on the quality of education, while the fee structure will remain nominal to ensure affordability for all parents.

Concluding the session, the directors emphasised that Vidyapeeth’s mission is to ensure the holistic development of children and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the nation and abroad.