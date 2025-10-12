DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vidyapeeth to operate schools in Shimla, Sundernagar

Vidyapeeth to operate schools in Shimla, Sundernagar

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:19 AM Oct 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Following the successful launch of Hillgrove School in Shimla, Vidyapeeth has announced that it will now also manage Mangalum Public School in Sundernagar, Mandi district.

Advertisement

To mark the occasion, a meeting with parents was organised at the school on Saturday, where Vidyapeeth Directors Dr Ramesh Sharma and Engineer Ravinder Awasthi shared details about the new initiative and the institution’s educational vision.

Advertisement

The directors stated that Vidyapeeth will operate schools in both Shimla and Sundernagar with an educational approach tailored to each child’s individual interests and capabilities.

Advertisement

“The competitive skills of every child will be developed according to their interests so that they can pursue success aligned with their passion in the future,” they said.

Highlighting Vidyapeeth’s focus on innovation, the directors said the institute is developing special software to analyse students’ daily activities and performance patterns. “This system will help teachers and parents identify each child’s strengths and direct their academic preparation accordingly,” they explained.

Advertisement

They further assured that there will be no compromise on the quality of education, while the fee structure will remain nominal to ensure affordability for all parents.

Concluding the session, the directors emphasised that Vidyapeeth’s mission is to ensure the holistic development of children and provide them with a platform to showcase their talent not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the nation and abroad.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts