Vidyarambh Sanskar marks auspicious beginning for tiny tots

A spiritually enriching and culturally vibrant Vidyarambh Sanskar ceremony was organised at DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, in Mandi on Saturday to welcome newly admitted nursery and LKG students into the world of formal education.

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The ceremony, symbolising the auspicious initiation of a child’s learning journey, was presided over by principal KS Guleria. The school campus echoed with devotional chants and positive energy as the programme commenced with traditional Vedic rituals, including mantra recitations and ceremonial prayers. The Vidyarambh Sanskar, an important rite among the 16 Hindu sanskars, aims to introduce children to education with spiritual grounding and positive intent.

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Highlighting the cultural and philosophical significance of the ceremony, noted scholar Ved Mitra Shastri addressed the gathering and emphasised the role of sanskars in shaping an individual’s life. He described Vidyarambh as a crucial milestone that lays the foundation for knowledge and character building.

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A key highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic initiation into learning, where the children, under the guidance of teachers, wrote ‘Om’ on wooden slates using pen and ink. This traditional act marked their first step towards acquiring knowledge and wisdom.

The ceremony was followed by a havan, performed with full rituals. The enthusiastic participation of parents added to the significance of the occasion, making it a memorable experience for all present.

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Addressing the gathering, principal KS Guleria stated that Vidyarambh was not merely the beginning of academic learning but the first step towards shaping a child’s future. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to imparting quality education rooted in Indian values, discipline and a global outlook, ensuring the holistic development of students as responsible citizens.

The entire campus reflected a harmonious blend of tradition, culture and positivity throughout the event. The ceremony concluded with the principal extending his heartfelt best wishes to the students and their parents, expressing hope that the young learners would embark on a successful and meaningful educational journey.