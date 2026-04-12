icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vidyarambh Sanskar marks auspicious beginning for tiny tots

Vidyarambh Sanskar marks auspicious beginning for tiny tots

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 09:15 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Faculty members guide students during the Vidyarambh Sanskar at DAV Public School in Mandi.
Advertisement

A spiritually enriching and culturally vibrant Vidyarambh Sanskar ceremony was organised at DAV Centenary Public School, Jawahar Nagar, in Mandi on Saturday to welcome newly admitted nursery and LKG students into the world of formal education.

Advertisement

The ceremony, symbolising the auspicious initiation of a child’s learning journey, was presided over by principal KS Guleria. The school campus echoed with devotional chants and positive energy as the programme commenced with traditional Vedic rituals, including mantra recitations and ceremonial prayers. The Vidyarambh Sanskar, an important rite among the 16 Hindu sanskars, aims to introduce children to education with spiritual grounding and positive intent.

Advertisement

Highlighting the cultural and philosophical significance of the ceremony, noted scholar Ved Mitra Shastri addressed the gathering and emphasised the role of sanskars in shaping an individual’s life. He described Vidyarambh as a crucial milestone that lays the foundation for knowledge and character building.

Advertisement

A key highlight of the ceremony was the symbolic initiation into learning, where the children, under the guidance of teachers, wrote ‘Om’ on wooden slates using pen and ink. This traditional act marked their first step towards acquiring knowledge and wisdom.

The ceremony was followed by a havan, performed with full rituals. The enthusiastic participation of parents added to the significance of the occasion, making it a memorable experience for all present.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, principal KS Guleria stated that Vidyarambh was not merely the beginning of academic learning but the first step towards shaping a child’s future. He reiterated the institution’s commitment to imparting quality education rooted in Indian values, discipline and a global outlook, ensuring the holistic development of students as responsible citizens.

The entire campus reflected a harmonious blend of tradition, culture and positivity throughout the event. The ceremony concluded with the principal extending his heartfelt best wishes to the students and their parents, expressing hope that the young learners would embark on a successful and meaningful educational journey.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts