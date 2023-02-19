 Vidyut Jammwal gifts his Filmfare trophy to his alma mater APS, Dagshai : The Tribune India

Jammwal had passed out in 1996 from the Army Public School

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal attending the Alumni Meet held at Army Public School, Dagshai, on Saturday. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 19

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal gifted his 2012 Filmfare trophy received for ‘Best Male Debut’ for his maiden Hindi film ‘Force’ to his alma mater, Army Public School, Dagshai, during an Alumni Meet held last evening at the school premises in the district.

While handing over the trophy to the officiating principal Meenakshi Shridhar,he asserted that whatever he has gained in life is due to his school and hence he wanted to give back his most valuable possession to his alma mater. The students and staff were humbled by hisgesture. Jammwal had passed out in 1996 from the school.

While speaking to the students, the martial artist spoke about the all-round development and traditions of this school which have helped him grow. “The discipline that the school instils in a student is very useful in a person’s life. The school teachesone to be self-dependent, which is a key life skill,” he observed.

He interacted with the students and gave them tips on fitness and how to manage oneself aptlyin the school environs. He also shared his experiences and memories of the time spent asstudent in the school.

The Alumni Meet of the 1996 batchbrought alive memories of45 students who had spent the formative years of their life in the school. As many as 10 teachers, who had spent several years in the school, also attended the meet. They were felicitated by the old students.

The alumni group comprised army officers, entrepreneurs and doctors including Group Captain Vikas Rishi, who is the first fighter pilot from the school. He motivated the students to join the Indian Air Force.

Indian technology entrepreneur and chief executive officer, White Hat Education Technology, Karan Bajaj also shared his experience with the students.

