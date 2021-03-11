Vigil being maintained at Paonta Sahib

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 6

Strict vigil was being maintained at various inter-state barriers in Paonta Sahib sub-division of Sirmaur district today in view of the threat by the terror elements.

While additional force was pressed into service to ensure that all vehicles entering the state from various inter-state barriers were thoroughly checked, officials themselves monitored the situation on the spot. Nakas have been put up in view of the pilgrimage to the Char Dham and Hemkunth Sahib as an overwhelming flow of tourists was visible in the area.

“Security has been tightened at inter-state barriers like Haripurkhol, Behral, Gobindghat, Khodri Majri and Singhpura in Paonta Sahib sub division which shares borders with Haryana and Uttarakhand. No untoward incident has been reported,” informed DSP Paonta Sahib Bir Bahadur.

Checking was also undertaken at Parwanoo in Solan district.