Vigil stepped up, interstate border sealed

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, October 30

Keeping in view the Assembly elections, the police have sealed the interstate border in the district and set up special nakas at 15 entry points.

The nakas have been equipped with CCTV cameras to keep a close vigil on any activity on the interstate borders here. All vehicles coming from other states are being searched. Contingents of the CRPF and the district police have been deployed on these nakas.

As per SP Ashok Ratan, directions have also been given to all police stations in the district to conduct night patrolling from 8 pm to 12 am.

He said after the enforcement of the model code of conduct, the district police had registered 20 cases under the Excise and Taxation Act and seized 15,000 ml of English wine, 97,000 ml of country liquor and 2.85 lakh illicit liquor. He added that the police had also registered two cases under the NDPS Act and imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 3.95 lakh in 63 cases of illegal mining activities across the district.