Vigilance Bureau arrests woman patwari for accepting Rs 2,000 bribe

Nurpur, October 16
The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kangra, today caught Aruna Kumari, a patwari posted at Baranda in Nurpur, accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.
As per information, local resident Pushpender Singh had filed a complaint with the bureau’s SP that the patwari had been demanding Rs 2,000 for issuing his land demarcation report. The bureau laid a trap and caught the woman accepting the bribe at her office.
Bureau SP Balbir Singh said a four-member team led by Additional SP Badri Singh had laid the trap and arrested the patwari after recovering the bribe money. He said a case under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2018, had been registered against the suspect, who would be produced in the district court for remand for further investigation in the case.
