Vigilance panels to check drug abuse in Sirmaur district

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 22

To curb the growing abuse of heroin among the youth in the Rajgarh area of Sirmaur district, officials concerned have directed all pradhans and panchayat secretaries to constitute vigilance committees.

A resolution to this effect was passed in the Rajgarh nagar panchayat recently. After several drug abuse cases came to the fore, locals have been directed to share information about peddlers.

Block Development Officer (BDO) Arvind Guleria said many heroin abuse cases were coming to the fore in the Rajgarh belt, wherein school and college students were being targeted by peddlers. “Since one-time use of heroin makes a person habitual to the drug, it is being observed that a large number of youth is easily falling prey to it. They often try the drug under peer pressure and then become addicts, who are found indulging in thefts at shops and house to secure money to buy the contraband. They also end up selling the drug to meet their expenses,” said Guleria, who issued directions to the panchayats recently after observing the disturbing trend.

He said villagers were being sensitised to keep tabs on nefarious elements found selling or consuming contraband in their vicinity. “Names of such informers will be kept secret. All panchayat pradhans have been told to constitute such committees within seven days,” Guleria added.

A coordinated approach involving the participation of various sections of society could help end the menace, which was threatening the youth, he said.

Nowadays, rural areas are being targeted by peddlers. “Miscreants target youngsters who have access to easy money or those found alone at home during the day as their parents are engaged in jobs. Even girls are becoming the victims of drug abuse. Efforts are being made to enhance awareness among teachers and parents to keep check on their wards,” Guleria added.

#Sirmaur