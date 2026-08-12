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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vigilance summons MLA Sudhir Sharma in disproportionate assets case

Vigilance summons MLA Sudhir Sharma in disproportionate assets case

Dharamshala legislator asked to appear before investigating officer on August 13 and submit documents related to income and property

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:16 PM Aug 12, 2026 IST
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MLA Sudhir Sharma. File photo
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has issued a notice to Dharamshala MLA Sudhir Sharma, directing him to appear in person before the investigating officer at the SV&ACB police station in Dharamshala on August 13 at 11 am in connection with an alleged disproportionate assets case.

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On July 27, 2026, the bureau registered a case against the MLA under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, in Dharamshala. The investigation is underway.

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The vigilance has asked Sharma to produce documents relating to his sources of income, including complete Demat account statements, broker contract notes, purchase and sale records, bills, vouchers, construction accounts, payment records, architectural drawings and other supporting documents concerning the construction of a multi-storeyed residential house at Rakkar village in Kangra. The notice also seeks several other documents.

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The bureau has stated that action may be taken against Sharma if he fails to appear before the investigating officer on the specified date.

Reacting to the notice, Sharma claimed that the letter had been sent to media houses before it reached him. He alleged that the move was intended to create a public perception against him before he was given an effective opportunity to present his case.

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“I strongly oppose any process that attempts to turn any legal or administrative proceeding into a media trial, where allegations are first made public and then the person concerned is asked to give his version. I am ready to fully cooperate in any legal, fair and independent investigation or inquiry. But no investigation or administrative process should be used as a means of harassment, intimidation, retaliation or creating a prejudicial public perception against me,” Sharma said.

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