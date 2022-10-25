Vijai Singh Mankotia joins BJP

Shimla, October 25

Ahead of the Assembly polls in Himachal, five-time former MLA from Shahpur in Kangra, Major (retd) Vijai Singh Mankotia, joined the BJP in the presence of party's national president JP Nadda in Bilaspur on Tuesday.

Mankotia, who has switched sides too often, has contested as an Independent and from the Janata Dal, the Congress and the BSP. He has been blowing hot and cold ever since was dropped from the Virbhadra Singh Cabinet in 2004.