Vijay Diwas celebrated

Tribune News Service

Nurpur, December 16

The Akhil Bharatiya Poorva Sainik Seva Parishad, Himachal unit, today celebrated Vijay Diwas here to commemorate the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan forces in the 1971 war.

The main function to pay tributes to the martyrs of the Indian Army was held at Kandwal, near here. Col Darshan Mankotia (retd), president of the parishad, and local MLA Ranbir Singh, who presided over the programme, paid tributes to the brave Indian soldiers and encouraged the local youth to join the Army. A cricket tournament and a cultural programme were also held.

Col Mankotia appealed to the state government to start work on the war memorial proposed to be built at Nurpur by the previous BJP government. — OC

Tributes paid to martyrs

Dharamsala: Vijay Divas commemorating the victory of the Indian Army over Pakistan forces in the 1971 war was celebrated at the War Memorial here on Friday.

Major General Atul Rawat of 9 Core at Yol laid a wreath at the War Memorial to pay respects to the martyrs of the war. He also met ex-servicemen and war widows from Kangra district.

DC Nipun Jindal and president of the Shaheed Samarak Committee Col KKS Dadwal (retd) also paid tributes to the martyrs.