Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vijay Diwas to be observed in Mandi

Vijay Diwas to be observed in Mandi

Veer Naris, veteran soldiers to be felicitated

Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:01 AM Dec 16, 2025 IST
The District Ex-Servicemen League, Mandi, will observe 54th Vijay Diwas at the Shaheed Smarak, Sankan Garden in Indira Market, Mandi, at 11 am on December 16 to commemorate the historic victory of the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan.

Capt Hetram Sharma (retd), senior vice-president of the District Ex-Servicemen League, Mandi, said that Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan would the chief guest of the function. Along with other distinguished guests and Veer Naris, Captain Sharma would offer floral tributes at the Shaheed Smarak to pay homage to the

brave soldiers, who had laid down their lives for the nation.

On this solemn occasion, Veer Naris would be honoured and veteran soldiers would also felicitated in recognition of their dedicated service and sacrifice for the country.

Captain Sharma said that Vijay Diwas symbolised the glorious victory of the Indian armed forces in the 1971 war with Pakistan, marking the liberation of Bangladesh and showcasing the courage, discipline and strategic excellence of the Indian military. He added that the day served as a source of inspiration to the younger generation, instilling the values of patriotism, duty and selfless service to the nation.

He stated that all necessary arrangements for the programme had been completed to ensure the event was conducted in a dignified and orderly manner.

Public representatives, senior administrative officers and veteran ex-servicemen were expected to witness the ceremony.

