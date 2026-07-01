Vijayendra Singh, former Himachal minister and Nalagarh royal scion, dies at 80

Vijayendra Singh, former Himachal minister and scion of the Nalagarh princely state, died in Delhi on Wednesday after a prolonged illness. He was 80.

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According to family sources, his mortal remains will be brought to Nalagarh later in the day and the cremation will take place on Thursday at Khera village.

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He is survived by his wife Sukriti Kumari, a son and a daughter.

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A graduate of Hindu College, Delhi University, in 1966, Vijayendra Singh was a five-time MLA from Nalagarh. He began his political career with the Janata Party in 1977 before joining the Congress in 1982.

During his political career, he held several key positions in the state government, serving as Chief Parliamentary Secretary from 1982 to 1983 and as a minister during 1984-85 and 1988-89.