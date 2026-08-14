Vikramaditya flags off 18 new e-buses for Shimla (Rural) areas

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh flagged off 18 new electric buses on various routes from the old bus stand in Shimla on Thursday. The fresh addition to the existing fleet would address the issue of the shortage of buses in the Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly Constituency, he added. The minister said that of the 300 new electric buses purchased by the state government, 30 had been provided to the Shimla (Rural) constituency and 18 buses of these were flagged off. “The remaining 12 electric buses will be deployed soon from Sunni on various routes in the second phase,” he added.

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Vikramaditya expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri for fulfilling this long-standing demand of local people.

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He said that equal development of the entire state was a priority of the government and every possible effort was being made to achieve the target. “Most of the Shimla (Rural) constituency is adjacent to Shimla city and most of the residents there are government employees as well as farmers and horticulturists, who commute to the capital city every day. In light of their problems, discussions were held with the Deputy Chief Minister to expand bus routes. These electric buses, with a range of 150 km on a single charge, will be deployed on shorter routes rather than on long-distance routes,” he added.

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The minister said that more HRTC taxis would be deployed in Shimla and its surrounding areas and discussions in this regard were underway with corporation officials. “Along with taxis, private bus routes will also be provided to ensure safe travel for the residents of the surrounding areas of the city,” he added.

Vikramaditya said that in the past three and a half years, around Rs 650 crore had been sanctioned for various development works in the Shimla (Rural) constituency, most of which had been completed and construction on some projects was underway.

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Minister flays Kangana for her remarks on fuel cess

Meanwhile, Vikramaditya Singh took a jibe at Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Himachal and said that she should also explain that how many times the Central Government had raised the fuel prices during its tenure.

Vikramaditya, while talking to media persons after flagging off electric buses in Shimla, the minister said that she should also raise issues such as damage being caused to vehicles due to E-20 fuel and inflation. “The state government has imposed only a cess of 60 paise for the betterment of widows and orphans. Kangana should also ask the Central Government about the Rs 1,500 crore that was announced for the state,” he added.

Kangana had criticised the state government for imposing a cess on fuel, which would put additional financial burden on people.