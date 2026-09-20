Vikramaditya goes on foreign trip

In the absence of Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh from the state for a week, two other Cabinet ministers will look after his portfolios. The General Administration Department (GAD) has issued an order whereby other ministers will look after the portfolios held by Vikramaditya while he will be travelling abroad from September 20 to 28. Rural Development Minister Anirudh Singh will look after the work of the Public Works Department while Town and Country Planning Minister Rajesh Dharmani will take care of the work of the Urban Development Department.

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