Vikramaditya inaugurates district-level Piplu Fair in Una

Public Works Department and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Wednesday inaugurated the three-day district-level Piplu Fair at the Nar Singh deity temple in Piplu village of the Kutlehar Assembly constituency. Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma was also present on the occasion.

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Addressing a gathering, the minister announced a grant of Rs 20 lakh for the strengthening of the Tanoli–Balh Khalsa village link road. He said traditional fairs played an important role in preserving the state’s rich cultural heritage, customs and traditions while fostering social harmony and unity.

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“The Piplu Fair is a symbol of public faith, cultural heritage and communal harmony. Alongside development, it is equally important to strengthen social and moral values,” Singh said. He also called upon civil society to join hands in combating social evils such as drug abuse, alcoholism and corruption.

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Earlier, the minister led a colourful procession from the Bangana subdivisional headquarters to Piplu village. Upon reaching the temple, he paid obeisance to the Nar Singh deity and participated in religious rituals.

The annual fair is organised on the occasion of Nirjala Ekadashi and attracts devotees from Una, Hamirpur, Kangra and Bilaspur districts. As part of the tradition, devotees participate in religious ceremonies and offer a portion of their agricultural produce to the deity.

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Kutlehar MLA Vivek Sharma said work was underway to develop a permanent fairground for the event. He said an amount of Rs 1 crore was being spent on the project, which would provide a dedicated venue for the annual fair. At present, the event is held on vacant agricultural fields after the Rabi harvest.

Sharma also highlighted ongoing healthcare infrastructure projects in the constituency. He said Bangana Civil Hospital had been equipped with an ultrasound machine, while construction of an Out-Patient Department (OPD) block was in progress at the Thanakalan Community Health Centre.

On the occasion, Nikhil Kumar, a resident of Kutlehar who won a gold medal at the Indo-Nepal Athletics Championships, was felicitated for his achievement.

The inaugural day’s cultural programme featured a performance by renowned Himachali folk singer Kaku Ram Thakur, who entertained the audience with traditional folk songs.