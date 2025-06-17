Vikramaditya lays stone of bridge over Beas river at Pandoh

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today presided over the closing ceremony of the district-level Saranahuli fair held at the globally renowned tourist and spiritual site of Prashar, located in the Darang Assembly constituency of Mandi district. On this occasion, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for development projects worth approximately Rs. 61.74 crore, primarily focused on road and bridge infrastructure.

Among the key projects inaugurated was the Katoula-Bodandhar-Kundakh-Tihri-Kalang-Patauns road, constructed at a cost of Rs 7.09 crore. Singh also laid the foundation for a 110-meter bridge over the Beas river at Pandoh to be built at a cost of Rs 24.63 crore on the Pandoh-Shivabadar road. He also announced the maintenance of the Mandi-Kamand-Katoula-Bajoura road with a budget of Rs 11.84 crore and the upgrade of the Neri-Bihandhar road at a cost of Rs 18.18 crore.

In his address, the minister expressed his reverence for the sacred site of Rishi Prashar’s temple and holy lake, highlighting its spiritual ambience and natural beauty, which make it a top destination for eco-tourism. He emphasised the need to promote eco-friendly tourism while preserving the environment.

Singh said that equitable growth across all regions remains a top priority for the state government. He stressed that the Public Works Department is working to connect remote villages with populations as low as 150–200 with all-weather roads and encouraged citizens to voluntarily contribute land for such development projects.

Vikramaditya Singh announced that under Phase IV of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), around 1,500 kms of roads will be constructed across the state. Of these, five roads in the Padhar block will be developed with a projected cost of Rs 26 crore.

He also informed that the Centre had approved around Rs 140 crore for bridge construction in the state.

Referring to the historic Pandoh bridge, which was washed away during past floods, he assured that a new, elevated bridge would soon be constructed at the site, with the tendering process being expedited to begin work promptly.

The minister noted that during last year’s heavy monsoons, the Kamand-Katoula-Bajoura road served as a crucial alternative route when the Kullu-Mandi four-lane highway was heavily damaged. In light of its importance, he announced that Rs 12 crore would be allocated for its maintenance and improvement.

Responding to public demands, Singh promised efforts to construct a community centre in Prashar, contingent on land availability. He also extended a personal contribution of Rs 51,000 to the Saranahuli Fair Organising Committee.

Earlier in the day, he visited the ancient Prashar Rishi Temple, where he offered prayers and sought blessings from the local deities for the welfare of the people of Himachal Pradesh. He was welcomed by temple committee member Balbir Thakur and honoured by local organisations and representatives.

On the occasion, Singh released a booklet based on the life and legacy of Rishi Prashar and inspected exhibitions set up by various government departments.

Former Minister Kaul Singh Thakur highlighted the spiritual and tourism significance of the Prashar area and thanked the state government and Public Works Minister for initiating several developmental projects. Vimla Devi, the head of Segli Gram Panchayat, welcomed the dignitaries and outlined local demands.