Vikramaditya Singh, Rakesh Pathania engage in verbal duel in Himachal Vidhan Sabha

Shimla, March 7

Heated exchanges were witnessed between Forest Minister Rakesh Pathania and Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh during the debate on the Budget proposals in the Vidhan Sabha here today.

Pathania said, “Himachal has done exceptionally well in the health, education, industrial or public health sectors. I want to tell Vikramaditya that he is an accused in an Enforcement Directorate case and is on bail. So, he is the last person who should try to sermonise others,” said Pathania. The Congress MLA had told him “to stay in his skin” during a debate earlier.

Feudal mindset alleged Your mindset reeks of high-headedness and feudalistic tendencies. You claim that your family controls 20 Assembly seats, so do you have a separate party other than the Congress. —Rakesh Pathania, Forest Minister

The minister alleged that during the previous Congress government, the state had suffered a loss of Rs 170 crore as liquor vends were not auctioned and instead a corporation was formed, resulting in minus 26 per cent growth in the revenue of the Excise Department.

Vikramaditya said that he had only tried to show the mirror to the minister, who has no knowledge of his department.

CLP Leader Mukesh Agnihotri said that no derogatory remarks should be made against Virbhadra Singh, who had won 14 elections and remained Chief Minister for six terms. Pathania said that he had criticised Vikramaditya and not made any remarks against Virbhadra, who is respected across party lines.

Ram Lal Thakur said that the BJP had failed to fulfil promises made in its vision document. “It was the compulsion of all Chief Ministers had to raise loans for the development of the state. However, it is amusing that the BJP, which had promised to make Himachal debt free accuses the Congress of pushing the state on the brink of bankruptcy,” he added.

