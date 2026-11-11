Vikramaditya receives Swachh Survekshan award from President Murmu

Municipal Council, Theog, in Shimla district, has secured a place among the top 20 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the country under the Swachh Survekshan. Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held in New Delhi on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Vikramaditya Singh said the state government had made concerted efforts to improve the overall performance of ULBs under the Swachh Survekshan. “As a result of these focused initiatives, coordinated efforts and continuous monitoring by the government, Municipal Council, Theog, has brought laurels to the state,” he said.

He added that the achievement reflected the dedication and collective efforts of the Urban Development Department, municipal authorities, sanitation workers and citizens. “It also demonstrates the state government’s commitment to strengthening urban sanitation infrastructure, improving waste management systems, ensuring public participation and promoting sustainable cleanliness practices,” he said.

The Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to further strengthening the urban cleanliness ecosystem and motivating all ULBs to achieve higher standards of sanitation, waste management and citizen participation in future editions of the Swachh Survekshan.

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Launched in 2016 by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Swachh Survekshan is an annual cleanliness assessment and ranking exercise aimed at encouraging healthy competition among ULBs and promoting better sanitation, cleanliness and sustainable waste management practices across the country.

Director, Urban Development Department, Neeraj Kumar, was also present on the occasion.