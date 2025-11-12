Vikramaditya reviews fire damage in Banjar village, assures all assistance

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited Jhaniyar village in the Nohanda panchayat of Banjar subdivision in Kullu district today to assess the damage caused by a devastating fire that broke out on Monday. He met the affected families, offered condolences and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

The Banjar administration has provided Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief amount to each affected families.AS many as 16 families lost their houses in this tragedy.

The minister said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed him to visit the site and expedite relief and rehabilitation measures. Expressing sorrow over the incident, he stated that the government stands firmly with the victims and will provide compensation similar to that given to affected families in Tandi village.

According to preliminary reports, 16 houses, two temples and four cowsheds, were completely destroyed in the fire. Immediate relief and interim assistance have been distributed by the district administration. The minister instructed officials to submit a detailed loss assessment report at the earliest.

He highlighted that the absence of a proper road connection to Jhaniyar made relief operations difficult, leading to greater losses. He announced that the village will soon be connected by road, despite its earlier exclusion from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Phase IV) due to population norm. He also directed the construction of a water storage tank in the village to aid in future emergencies.