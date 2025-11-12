DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vikramaditya reviews fire damage in Banjar village, assures all assistance

Vikramaditya reviews fire damage in Banjar village, assures all assistance

According to preliminary reports, 16 houses, two temples and four cowsheds, were completely destroyed in the fire

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:17 AM Nov 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh meets villagers in Banjar valley of Kullu on Tuesday. Tribune Photo
Advertisement

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh visited Jhaniyar village in the Nohanda panchayat of Banjar subdivision in Kullu district today to assess the damage caused by a devastating fire that broke out on Monday. He met the affected families, offered condolences and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

Advertisement

The Banjar administration has provided Rs 10,000 as an immediate relief amount to each affected families.AS many as 16 families lost their houses in this tragedy.

Advertisement

The minister said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had directed him to visit the site and expedite relief and rehabilitation measures. Expressing sorrow over the incident, he stated that the government stands firmly with the victims and will provide compensation similar to that given to affected families in Tandi village.

Advertisement

According to preliminary reports, 16 houses, two temples and four cowsheds, were completely destroyed in the fire. Immediate relief and interim assistance have been distributed by the district administration. The minister instructed officials to submit a detailed loss assessment report at the earliest.

He highlighted that the absence of a proper road connection to Jhaniyar made relief operations difficult, leading to greater losses. He announced that the village will soon be connected by road, despite its earlier exclusion from the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Phase IV) due to population norm. He also directed the construction of a water storage tank in the village to aid in future emergencies.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts