Vikramaditya sends notice to Kangana on ‘slanderous’ remarks

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has sent a legal notice to Kangana Ranaut, his opponent in the Mandi parliamentary constituency, for allegedly making defamatory and slanderous remarks against him and his family at her election rallies.

Singh has sought an unconditional apology by way of print, social and electronic media, failing which he would take legal recourse against Ranaut.

The Congress has also lodged a complaint with the state Election Department against Ranaut for using “derogatory” language against Singh.

As per the notice, Ranaut has been using “unparliamentarily” language against Singh ever since she was nominated the BJP candidate for the Mandi parliamentary seat.

The notice says Ranaut has been using derogatory words like “Chotta Pappu”, “Shehjada” and “cartoon” and “Sanskaar-hin” “to publicly assassinate his character”.

The notice further mentions that “the BJP candidate has made derogatory comments about his personal life and baseless remarks about his marital life, lowering his reputation, especially among the women voters, of the constituency”.

Meanwhile, in the complaint to the Election Department, the Congress has said that Ranaut’s utterances against Singh were “violative of the Model Code of Conduct and, hence, appropriate action should be taken against her”.

The Congress has also lodged a complaint against Jai Ram Thakur, the Leader of the Opposition, for making “false, frivolous and derogatory” comments against the Congress party.

The Congress has alleged that Thakur made false and frivolous allegations by stating that the Congress workers had attacked a BJP convoy in the Spiti area a few days ago.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Kangana Ranaut #Mandi #Shimla