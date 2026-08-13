Vikramaditya Singh hits back at Kangana over Himachal fuel cess

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today hit out at BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh, asking her to also explain how many times the Centre had increased fuel prices during its tenure.

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Talking to mediapersons after flagging off buses in Shimla, the minister said Ranaut should also raise issues such as damage allegedly being caused to vehicles by E20 fuel and rising inflation.

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“The state government has only imposed a cess of 60 paise for the betterment of widows and orphans. She should also ask the Centre about the Rs 1,500 crore which was announced for the state,” he said.

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Ranaut had criticised the state government after the announcement of the fuel cess, saying it would impose an additional financial burden on the people.