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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vikramaditya Singh hits back at Kangana over Himachal fuel cess

Vikramaditya Singh hits back at Kangana over Himachal fuel cess

PWD Minister asks BJP MP to question Centre on fuel price hikes, inflation and promised Rs 1,500-crore state aid

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:47 PM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today hit out at BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut. File photos
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Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh today hit out at BJP MP from Mandi Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on the hike in petrol and diesel prices in Himachal Pradesh, asking her to also explain how many times the Centre had increased fuel prices during its tenure.

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Talking to mediapersons after flagging off buses in Shimla, the minister said Ranaut should also raise issues such as damage allegedly being caused to vehicles by E20 fuel and rising inflation.

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“The state government has only imposed a cess of 60 paise for the betterment of widows and orphans. She should also ask the Centre about the Rs 1,500 crore which was announced for the state,” he said.

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Ranaut had criticised the state government after the announcement of the fuel cess, saying it would impose an additional financial burden on the people.

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