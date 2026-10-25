DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vikramaditya Singh inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti

Vikramaditya Singh inaugurates Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti

The 20-day event will feature kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, cricket, tug-of-war, modelling and boxing, with 10,000 participants expected

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:05 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Vikramaditya Singh., Public Works Department Minister.
Advertisement

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Sunday inaugurated the Khel Mahakumbh 2026 in Banuti, under the Shimla (Rural) Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC), and said that the event would provide opportunities for youth, women and the elderly to showcase their talents through various competitions.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the Khel Mahakumbh would continue for approximately 20 days and conclude on November 15 in Sunni.

Advertisement

“This year, approximately 9,500 to 10,000 participants are expected to take part in various sporting events. In addition to kabaddi, volleyball, badminton, cricket, and tug-of-war, activities such as modelling will also be held. Boxing is also being introduced for the first time, providing school and college students with opportunities to participate in introductory matches,” he said.

Advertisement

He also instructed the organising committee, referees, and umpires to conduct all matches in a fair and transparent manner. He stated that the objective of the Khel Mahakumbh was to provide equal opportunities to as many people as possible, regardless of winning or losing.

Any form of favouritism or unfair treatment would not be tolerated. He urged players to participate in the competitions with sportsmanship and discipline.

Advertisement

Speaking about the development works being undertaken in the constituency, the minister said that development projects worth Rs 600 crore had been undertaken in the constituency over the past four years, while projects worth Rs 10,000 crore had been carried out across the state through the Public Works and Urban Development departments.

“Our goal is to make Shimla (Rural) a leading constituency in the state in all areas of development, social upliftment, and infrastructure,” he added.

The minister further stated that sports facilities needed to be expanded and employment opportunities for youth increased. “Employment camps have been organised in Banuti in the past, and efforts will continue to provide young people with employment opportunities in both the government and private sectors,” he said.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts