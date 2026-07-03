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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vikramaditya Singh seeks Supreme Court judge-led probe into alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

Vikramaditya Singh seeks Supreme Court judge-led probe into alleged Ram Mandir donation scam

Singh was the only leader from Himachal Pradesh to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:24 PM Jul 03, 2026 IST
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Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh. File photo
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Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh on Friday demanded a thorough inquiry, headed by a sitting judge of the Supreme Court, into the alleged Ram Mandir donation scam.

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“CBI is their parrot cage, so a fair and impartial probe is necessary. We will request the Congress central leadership to demand a probe, headed by a Supreme Court judge so that everyone gets to know the exact extent of the theft into donations made by devotees,” Singh said.

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Singh, who was the only leader from Himachal Pradesh to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, reiterated that both he and his father, six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, had deep faith in Lord Ram.

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He has previously stated that his father had also contributed to the construction of the temple. He added that he had attended the consecration ceremony as a devotee, not as a Congress leader.

“The saffron robed and BJP leaders who have not even spared Lord Ram, will they spare the people of Himachal? People are seeing how Ram Bhakts have become lootere and did not even spare Lord Ram,” he alleged.

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Singh further alleged that there had been irregularities involving Rs 5 to 10 crore in donations, apart from the purchase of land worth crores of rupees. He claimed this suggested the alleged scam was much larger than what had been revealed so far.

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