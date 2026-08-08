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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vikramaditya Singh slams Kangana Ranaut over 'derogatory remarks' on India's youth

Vikramaditya Singh slams Kangana Ranaut over 'derogatory remarks' on India's youth

Says while the RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat wants to engage with the youth and calls them the future of this nation, Kangana calls them gutter worms

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:52 PM Aug 08, 2026 IST
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Vikramaditya Singh slams Kangana Ranaut. File photos
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PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh slammed Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut for her derogatory remarks against the nation’s youth after their protest at the Jantar Martar.

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The PWD Minister, who lost the electoral battle to Kangana in the Mandi Parliamentary segment, contrasted her remarks with those to RSS leader Mohan Bhagwat, who stressed the need to engage with the youth.

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“While Bhagwat wants to engage with the youth and calls them the future of this nation, Kangana calls them gutter worms,” Vikramaditya said in a Facebook post.

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Image credits/Screen grab from Vikramaditya's official Facebook page

Image credits/Screen grab from Vikramaditya's official Facebook page

He further said that it was now for the nation to decide whether to respect and trust its youth, or show disrespect towards them.

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“As far as I am concerned, youth is the biggest strength of the nation. We need to engage them, not break them,” the Minister wrote.

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