Vikramaditya Singh urges Anurag Thakur to approve shooting range plan

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

Vikramaditya Singh, Public Works and Sports Minister, today sought the cooperation of Anurag Thakur, Union Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister, in getting approval for the construction of a state-of-the-art shooting range at Katasani in Shimla district.

Vikramaditya, who met Anurag here, urged him to approve the proposal for a shooting range so that consultants could be hired to work out its estimates. “The project will give a boost to shooting, which will help the youth to train and excel in the sport,” he said. Anurag assured him of every possible help in making the project a reality.

Vikramaditya said that the state government had finalised a site at Katasani in the district for the proposed shooting range. “The site was earlier earmarked for a multi-purpose sports stadium having an eight-lane 400 m athletics track but it was later found to be unsuitable for the project,” he added.

He said that the government had decided to utilise the site for the construction of a state-of-the-art shooting range along with an indoor hall for boxing and another multi-purpose indoor sports hall. The site would be developed as an international-level shooting range, he added.