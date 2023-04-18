Vikramaditya Singh urges Centre to include nine state roads under 'Bharatmala Pariyojana'

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 18

Himachal Pradesh PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has urged the Centre to include nine roads spanning 1,254 kilometres under the 'Bharatmala Pariyojana', officials said.

Bharatmala Pariyojana is a new umbrella programme for the highways sector that focuses on optimising efficiency of freight and passenger movement across the country by bridging critical infrastructure gaps through effective interventions like development of economic corridors, national corridor efficiency improvement and border connectivity roads, among other things.

Singh met Alka Upadhyay, Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways in Delhi and submitted a list of the nine roads, including a 90 km stretch of NH-303 from Jawalamukhi to Jassur and 260 km road from Dhalli in Shimla to Tattapani to Ner Chowk and Dadour, which would provide alternate connectivity from Shimla to Mandi and Kullu, the officials said.

The Public Works Department (PWD) minister said this would not only promote tourism but also strengthen road connectivity in the state. He also discussed the condition and progress of various other roads in the state.

Earlier, Singh met Union Minister for Rural Development Giriraj Singh.

He informed the Union Minister that the state has submitted DPR’s of 242 roads having a total length of 2,565 km amounting to Rs 2,813 crores under PMGSY III and urged for speedy approvals. He said that the state has a target of 3,125 km under PMGSY III out of which 440 km have been already approved under Batch 1 during previous financial year. He said that the state was looking forward for strengthening rural roads connectivity through PMGSY III and urged the Centre for support.

