Vikramaditya’s remarks insult to daughters: BJP

Our Correspondent

Chamba, May 21

Campaigning in the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district, BJP candidate from Mandi Kangana Ranaut dwelt on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives and leadership qualities. Pangi is part of the Bharmour Assembly segment, which falls under the Mandi parliamentary constituency.

Kangana, while addressing an election rally, highlighted the significant accomplishments of the Modi government, contrasting them with the Opposition’s lack of viable leadership.

“The Prime Minister’s dedication and capability have elevated him to one of the top leaders globally. The successful hosting of the G20 summit in India is a testament to his efforts to raise the country’s profile on the world stage,” she said. She pointed to the construction of 10 crore toilets under the Swachh Bharat Mission, which has notably improved the dignity and safety of women nationwide.

Kangana also praised the Modi government for providing health insurance to 50 crore people and distributing free ration to 80 crore citizens.

She said, “The INDIA bloc lacks a credible face for the Prime Ministerial position. Under Modi’s leadership, India’s enemies are wary, while the Opposition doesn’t shy away from advocating for their cause.”

Kangana hit out at Congress candidate for the Mandi seat Vikramaditya Singh stating that his recent remarks were an insult to all daughters of Himachal Pradesh. She contrasted this with the respect shown to her by late Virbhadra Singh for her achievements. “Had Virbhadra been alive Vikramaditya would not have dared to say derogatory things against me,” she added.

She said, “Congress leaders had represented the Mandi seat several times but basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and healthcare is in disrepair. Former representatives failed to raise the issues of tribal areas in Parliament.”

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticized the Congress stating that on what basis its leaders were seeking votes when the government had done nothing remarkable in the past one-and-a-half year.

