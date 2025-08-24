Vikramditya rolls out package for rural Shimla

Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said during his over two years of tenure in office, he has secured Rs 3,953 crore from the Central Government for the Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD). He added that developmental projects are being executed rapidly across the state.

The minister was addressing people during the Mantri Aapke Dwar programmes held during his two-day tour of Domahar, Himri and Ogli Gram Panchayats in Shimla district. He said the initiative was designed to resolve local issues promptly and bring governance closer to the people.

At Domahar, Singh announced Rs 5 lakh from his MLA fund for development works in the panchayat and another Rs 1 lakh for the repair of the Matlod road. He said a Forest Department team would soon inspect the road site and the case would be forwarded under the Forest Conservation Act for clearance. He also noted that a long-pending demand had been met with the opening of a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) office at Sunni, while works worth Rs 8.16 crore were underway in the panchayat.

To strengthen accountability at the grassroots level, Singh said the state cabinet had decided that criminal cases would be registered not only against panchayat pradhans but also against secretaries if found guilty of corruption.

Addressing a gathering in Himri, Singh recalled the efforts of former Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh in accelerating development in Shimla (Rural). He stressed that he does not believe in regional politics and remains committed to balanced development across the state. He announced a milk collection centre for Jalog village to support farmers and strengthen the rural economy. Singh said that Rs 52 lakh had already been sanctioned for Himri Panchayat and road projects worth Rs 24 crore were in progress. He also committed Rs 2 lakh each for Sarai Bhawan Ghaderi and Himri from his MLA fund.

Singh further said work on upgrading 17 roads and installing crash barriers would begin soon. He added that the state government was moving towards establishing cluster schools with modern infrastructure, adequate staffing and advanced learning systems, while also calling for collective efforts to address the issue of declining enrollment in government schools.