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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad held at Palampur university

Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad held at Palampur university

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:31 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, organised a ‘Viksit Bharat Yuva Samvad’ under the aegis of the Students’ Welfare Organisation. The programme focused on the role of the youth in nation-building, social responsibility and their active participation in realising the vision of a developed India.

Prof SK Yadav, Director, CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), while addressing the students, stressed the importance of an active and constructive role for the youth in the development of the country. He called upon the students to contribute to nation-building through knowledge, innovation, discipline and social responsibility.

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The key speaker, Dr Yogendra Pratap Dhama, Head, Department of Sanskrit, Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, engaged the students in an interactive session on the role of the youth in building a ‘Viksit Bharat’. He urged the youth to embrace ‘Panch Parivartan’ — social harmony, family awareness, environmental conservation, indigenous practices and civic duties — in their lives. He said that the youth were the future of the country and their active and constructive participation was vital for the overall development of the nation.

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More than 150 university students participated enthusiastically in the programme and shared their views on various aspects of nation-building, youth power, social responsibility and the vision of a developed India. The interaction provided an opportunity for students to deliberate on the role of the youth and their contribution to the overall development of the country. Kamal Dev, Rajan Katoch, Anjali Sood, Rakesh Chauhan and Ajit Kumar, among others, were also present on the occasion.

Prof Jai Dev, Students’ Welfare Officer, expressed gratitude to the guests, speakers, organisers and the participants for the successful conduct of the event. He said that the country’s youth, described as “370 million growth engines”, were ready to play a leading role in building a developed India. He also emphasised the need to channel the energy, talent and creativity of young people towards nation-building.

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