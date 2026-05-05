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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Village in Sirmaur district picks panchayat leaders sans voting

Village in Sirmaur district picks panchayat leaders sans voting

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Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 09:12 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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Residents at the Mahasu Devta temple in Tatiyana village.
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As the state inches closer to the panchayat elections, a village in Sirmaur district has captured people’s attention by choosing consensus over competition. Tatiyana in the Shillai Assembly segment has already finalised its key representatives without an election process.

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The decision unfolded at the traditional Chautra of Shathi-Pashi, within the premises of the revered Mahasu Devta temple, where villagers gathered and selected their president, vice-president, BDC member and ward members through a transparent draw of slips, with the deity as a witness.

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Tatiyana panchayat has a population of around 2,500, with approximately 1,600 registered voters. The village is administratively divided into four traditional groups, and from each, two candidates were proposed for every post. From among these, the final representatives were chosen unanimously through the slip-draw method.

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A distinctive rule governs this system: once a member from a family is selected as a public representative through consensus, that family cannot participate in the process again. This ensures that all families in the village receive equal opportunities for representation over time.

The selection resulted in Poonam being chosen as the president, Data Ram Sharma as vice-president, and Priyanka Sharma as the BDC member. Progress on ward representation has also been significant. Out of seven wards, six members have already been selected unanimously. Seema Devi, Kuldeep Singh, Data Ram, Santosh Devi, Kailash Sharma and Neema Devi have been chosen.

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Notably, one individual from the Scheduled Castes community has been selected by consensus for a seat reserved under the open category, reflecting an inclusive and progressive approach within the village. If the remaining ward member is also selected unopposed and no additional nominations are filed, the panchayat will become eligible for an incentive of Rs 25 lakh aimed at encouraging consensus-based governance.

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