Villager dies in Mandi car accident

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 20

One person was killed in a road accident due to rash driving in the district on Sunday night. The deceased has been identified as Rajesh Kumar, a native of Rati village in Mandi district.

According to Mandi SP Shalini Agnihotri, Rajesh lost control over the wheel while trying to overtake a truck near the bypass in Mandi town and his car rammed into another truck. He was seriously injured in the accident. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumber to his injuries.

He said, “A case has been registered and investigation was under way. At the time of incident, Rajesh was travelling alone in the car.”