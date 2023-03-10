Villager found dead, kin allege foul play

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 9

Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bir Bagehra village in Sujanpur subdivision of the district, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances today. He was found unconscious near the village and his relatives took him to the Sujanpur Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Vinod’s relative alleged that he was upset for the past few days. He was working as a catering manager with a company and was not comfortable with his business associates, he added.

Amar Chand, brother of the deceased, said: “Vinod had a catering contract with some company, which later hired someone else. He was upset over losing the contract.”

DSP Rohin Dogra said that Vinod’s relatives had filed a police complaint. He added that the body had been sent for a postmortem and a thorough investigation would be conducted in the case.