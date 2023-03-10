Villager found dead, kin allege foul play

Hamirpur, March 9
Vinod Kumar, a resident of Bir Bagehra village in Sujanpur subdivision of the district, reportedly died under mysterious circumstances today. He was found unconscious near the village and his relatives took him to the Sujanpur Civil Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.
Vinod’s relative alleged that he was upset for the past few days. He was working as a catering manager with a company and was not comfortable with his business associates, he added.
Amar Chand, brother of the deceased, said: “Vinod had a catering contract with some company, which later hired someone else. He was upset over losing the contract.”
DSP Rohin Dogra said that Vinod’s relatives had filed a police complaint. He added that the body had been sent for a postmortem and a thorough investigation would be conducted in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...