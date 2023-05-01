Villager slips from hill, dies

Chamba, April 30
A villager died on the spot when he slipped from a hilly path in Churah tehsil of Chamba district on Saturday, an official report today said. The deceased has been identified as Rumi Ram, a resident of Pathwal village. The officials also disbursed an immediate relief of Rs 25,000 to the kin of the deceased.
