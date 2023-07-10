Villager washed away at Gaggal

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, July 9

A resident of Sanora village was washed away in flash floods in a local rivulet at Gaggal in Kangra district this afternoon.

Sources said that the villager had gone to attend a cremation on the banks of the rivulet when he along with two others was washed away in flash floods. While fellow villagers rescued the two other persons, he was swept away. Deputy Commissioner, Kangra, Nipun Jindal said that a team of the NDRF was trying to locate the body.

Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on 19 roads in the district was affected due to landslides and uprooted trees following heavy rain.

Jindal said that 19 roads were earlier closed due to landslides and uprooted trees. While 17 roads were restored to traffic, two roads in the Chotta Bhangal area were still blocked. The PWD was working to open the roads in the Chotta Bhangal area also, he added.

He said that the leave of all revenue staff in Kangra district had been cancelled. He claimed that the damage caused due to heavy rain was less this year as all drains and small rivulets were cleaned as part of a massive exercise carried out under MGNREGA last month.

Meanwhile, the main Dharamsala-McLeodganj road was damaged at various places due to a landslide. The Khara Dada road is already closed for traffic.

Leave of revenue staff cancelled