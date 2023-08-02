Villagers blame lack of drainage for damage to houses, orchards

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 1

People are blaming poor or non-existent drainage system on roads, besides extremely heavy rainfall for extensive damage caused to their homes and orchards. In the worst-hit areas of Kotgarh and Nankhari, people say they could have escaped with less damage and losses if the area had an effective drainage system to channel water flowing down hills into their orchards and homes.

Ramila Devi, pradhan of Karahan panchayat in Rampur subdivision, holds the Public Works Department (PWD) responsible for the massive damage caused by heavy rain in her area. “We have written to the PWD several times since 2006 to build a proper drainage system on the road that passes right above our marketplace and the village. All our requests fell on deaf ears, and the result is right in front of us,” she said, displaying six letters the panchayats wrote to the PWD.

In Khaneti panchayat, too, people said that the lack of a proper drainage system on the Horticulture road worsened their situation. “Due to the lack of drains, water is entering villages. When it rains, the water flow is so much that it could sweep away anything in its way,” said Amit Singha, a resident of Khaneti village.

Meanwhile, Pasang Negi, Superintending Engineer (PWD) at Rampur, said that he was not aware of the complaints made by the village panchayat. He added that generally people did not let them build drains and culverts on their land. “Following heavy losses this time, people are realising that drains and culverts are required. We hope they will now let the department construct drains and culverts,” he added.

8 buildings collapsed

Eight buildings had collapsed and 22 others in the market of Karahan panchayat in Rampur subdivision had sustained major damage due to heavy rain

#Shimla