Villagers build 5-km road in Churah area

Balkrishan Prashar
Chamba, May 2
Residents of Shind village in Churah area of Chamba district constructed a 5-km road at a cost of around Rs 15 lakh collected through donations.
On Saturday last, when a JCB machine reached the village, women expressed their happiness by dancing to the tune of a DJ and offering sweets to each other.
Local people had submitted applications for road construction to the administration, leaders and other officials but to no avail.
Resolutions were also passed in the panchayat, but due to budget constraints and land acquisition issues, the work couldn’t be started. Finally, the villagers decided to get the road on their own.
