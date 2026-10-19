Villagers pool money, efforts to build four classrooms at school in Sirmaur

Residents of Chambidhar in Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district have set an inspiring example of community participation by jointly constructing four classrooms at Shaheed Kamna Ram Government Senior Secondary School through their own resources. The initiative involved an expenditure of over Rs 2 lakh, besides voluntary labour by villagers, former students, social workers and teachers.

The gesture stood out for its message of equality and compassion. Instead of inviting a minister or a distinguished guest to inaugurate the newly constructed building during Navratras, the villagers chose Pooja, an orphaned Scheduled Caste (SC) student of Class VIII, to do the honour.

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The initiative reflected the community’s belief that every child deserves respect, dignity and equal opportunities, regardless of social or economic background.

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Kamal Dutt Sharma, a social worker and retired police officer, said that the department had declared the school’s old building unsafe, creating difficulties in providing adequate and secure classrooms for students. Concerned about the children’s educational needs, local residents decided to address the problem through collective efforts rather than wait for government intervention.

People contributed financially, according to their capacity, while former students, who worked as masons, painters and other skilled workers, offered their services for the construction work. Voluntary labour further helped make the project possible.

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Sharma said that the new classrooms would provide students with better facilities for learning and help address the shortage of suitable accommodation at the school. He added that the initiative demonstrated how collective responsibility and public participation could help overcome challenges in the education sector.

The villagers’ efforts have not only helped provide much-needed infrastructure at the school but also set an example of social harmony and community service. By inviting Pooja to inaugurate the building, they conveyed a powerful message that there is need to make every child feel valued and included.

School principal Anjali Sood, SMC president Surender Thakur, Meera Sharma, Baldev Barothi, Roop Singh Shastri, Mahesh Sharma, Brijmohan, school staff members and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.