DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Villagers pool money, efforts to build four classrooms at school in Sirmaur

Villagers pool money, efforts to build four classrooms at school in Sirmaur

Initiative involved an expenditure of over Rs 2 lakh besides voluntary labour

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:16 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An orphaned SC student was invited to inaugurate new building at Chambidhar in Sirmaur.
Advertisement

Residents of Chambidhar in Rajgarh subdivision of Sirmaur district have set an inspiring example of community participation by jointly constructing four classrooms at Shaheed Kamna Ram Government Senior Secondary School through their own resources. The initiative involved an expenditure of over Rs 2 lakh, besides voluntary labour by villagers, former students, social workers and teachers.

The gesture stood out for its message of equality and compassion. Instead of inviting a minister or a distinguished guest to inaugurate the newly constructed building during Navratras, the villagers chose Pooja, an orphaned Scheduled Caste (SC) student of Class VIII, to do the honour.

Advertisement

The initiative reflected the community’s belief that every child deserves respect, dignity and equal opportunities, regardless of social or economic background.

Advertisement

Kamal Dutt Sharma, a social worker and retired police officer, said that the department had declared the school’s old building unsafe, creating difficulties in providing adequate and secure classrooms for students. Concerned about the children’s educational needs, local residents decided to address the problem through collective efforts rather than wait for government intervention.

People contributed financially, according to their capacity, while former students, who worked as masons, painters and other skilled workers, offered their services for the construction work. Voluntary labour further helped make the project possible.

Advertisement

Sharma said that the new classrooms would provide students with better facilities for learning and help address the shortage of suitable accommodation at the school. He added that the initiative demonstrated how collective responsibility and public participation could help overcome challenges in the education sector.

The villagers’ efforts have not only helped provide much-needed infrastructure at the school but also set an example of social harmony and community service. By inviting Pooja to inaugurate the building, they conveyed a powerful message that there is need to make every child feel valued and included.

School principal Anjali Sood, SMC president Surender Thakur, Meera Sharma, Baldev Barothi, Roop Singh Shastri, Mahesh Sharma, Brijmohan, school staff members and a large number of villagers were present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts