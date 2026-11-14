Villagers protest frequent absence of two teachers from government school in Shillai

Villagers have urged the state government to take strict action against two teachers posted at Government Primary School at Parwa Lwago village in Sakhauli panchayat of the Shillai Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district who allegedly remain absent frequently.

The angry villagers, including Narayan Singh, Naresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kumar, Daya Ram, Basti Ram, Vinod Kumar, Jagat Singh, Surender Singh and Kundan Singh, alleged that both teachers often remain absent from the school, adversely affecting the studies of 13 students.

They said that when they visited the school recently, both teachers were again absent, while only a Class-IV employee was present. The villagers claimed that this was not an isolated incident, as the school allegedly faces a similar situation frequently.

According to local residents, even on days when the teachers attend the school, they often arrive around 11 am and leave by 1 pm, leaving barely two hours of classroom teaching for the children. They alleged that on several occasions, no teacher turned up for the entire day.

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The villagers expressed concern that all students studying at the school belong to the Dalit community and come from the economically weaker section. They added that the alleged negligence on the part of the teachers was depriving the children of their right to quality education and putting their academic future at risk.

The residents claimed that they had repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

They now appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene and ensure the teachers attend the school regularly. They also demanded departmental action against those found negligent and measures to prevent further academic loss to the students. The villagers warned that they would be forced to launch a protest if the authorities failed to address the issue promptly.

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Rajeev Thakur, Deputy Director, School Education (Elementary Wing), said, “Directions have been issued to the Block Education Officer (BEO), Sataun, to inspect the school, investigate the allegations and submit a report within seven days. The online attendance records of both teachers for the past three months have also been sought from the Directorate in Shimla. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken as per rules.”