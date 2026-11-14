Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Villagers protest frequent absence of two teachers from government school in Shillai

Villagers protest frequent absence of two teachers from government school in Shillai

article_Author
Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Villagers protest absence of teachers at Government Primary School at Parwa Lwago village in the Shillai Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district on Friday. Tribune photo
Advertisement

Villagers have urged the state government to take strict action against two teachers posted at Government Primary School at Parwa Lwago village in Sakhauli panchayat of the Shillai Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district who allegedly remain absent frequently.

The angry villagers, including Narayan Singh, Naresh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Ashok Kumar, Ajay Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Amit Kumar, Daya Ram, Basti Ram, Vinod Kumar, Jagat Singh, Surender Singh and Kundan Singh, alleged that both teachers often remain absent from the school, adversely affecting the studies of 13 students.

They said that when they visited the school recently, both teachers were again absent, while only a Class-IV employee was present. The villagers claimed that this was not an isolated incident, as the school allegedly faces a similar situation frequently.

According to local residents, even on days when the teachers attend the school, they often arrive around 11 am and leave by 1 pm, leaving barely two hours of classroom teaching for the children. They alleged that on several occasions, no teacher turned up for the entire day.

Advertisement

The villagers expressed concern that all students studying at the school belong to the Dalit community and come from the economically weaker section. They added that the alleged negligence on the part of the teachers was depriving the children of their right to quality education and putting their academic future at risk.

The residents claimed that they had repeatedly brought the matter to the notice of the authorities concerned, but no concrete action had been taken so far.

They now appealed to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to intervene and ensure the teachers attend the school regularly. They also demanded departmental action against those found negligent and measures to prevent further academic loss to the students. The villagers warned that they would be forced to launch a protest if the authorities failed to address the issue promptly.

Advertisement

Rajeev Thakur, Deputy Director, School Education (Elementary Wing), said, “Directions have been issued to the Block Education Officer (BEO), Sataun, to inspect the school, investigate the allegations and submit a report within seven days. The online attendance records of both teachers for the past three months have also been sought from the Directorate in Shimla. If the allegations are found to be true, strict action will be taken as per rules.”

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts